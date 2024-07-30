Advanced Television

Spain: Orange renews football rights

July 30, 2024

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Orange Spain has reached an agreement with Movistar and DAZN to offer all matches from La Liga, Copa del Rey and all European tournaments (UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) for another season.

With the move, Orange renews the football deal at a time when MasOrange just starting operations, and is underpinning its offering on premium football to attract subscribers.

The cost of the deal has not been revealed, but last season Orange paid around €300 million for the rights. Movistar and Orange have been sharing the football content since 2018-2019 season when Vodafone refused to bid for high-priced football rights and instead focus on TV series and movies.

