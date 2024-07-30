Survey: 66% say tech important to in-person shopping

Virgin Media O2 Business’ latest Movers Index reveals the majority of Brits (63 per cent) would rather shop in-person, with retailers embracing post-work Friday shopping and payday splurges to drive a summer boost.

The quarterly Movers Index, now in its second year, is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with national polling findings to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Fair weather shoppers: Brits’ local spending surge

Mobile data shows a marked decrease in shopping trips compared to this time last year, as shopping centre trips have dropped by 12 per cent and high street shopping fell by 6 per cent. This could be a result of only 15 per cent of shoppers being willing to hit the high streets in bad weather. However, retailers are deploying several tactics to keep shoppers spending and combat the Met Office’s prediction of the ‘wettest summer in over a hundred years’. These include changes to their operations (50 per cent), putting on discounts (45 per cent) and hosting special events (47 per cent).

With most people preferring in-store shopping, more than one in four (26 per cent) prefer large shopping centres, followed by local high streets (19 per cent) and retail parks (18 per cent). Brits are also willing to spend an average of 29 per cent more in a local store compared to a large retailer like Amazon.

Retailers cash in on Friday commuter crowds

In-office working has continued to rise over the past three months as 89v of workers commute at least once per week, confirmed by mobile data exposing an increase in commuting at the start of summer. When Brits are in the office, Fridays (36 per cent) are the most common day for post-work shopping, with 38 per cent of Gen Z and Millennial workers spending more in shops near their workplace than they did three months ago. O2 Motion insights show 18-24 year-olds had the biggest increase in office trips in June, rising 12 per cent. Some 40 per cent of Brits also spend more money near their office on payday, with the average shopper spending £28 more.

The increase in pay-day-spending equates to an additional £822million boost to the UK economy. With retailers looking to capture additional spend, more than one in four workers (28 per cent) noticed mid-week offers aimed at attracting Brits to shop. Respondents spotted lunch deals (50 per cent), coffee subscriptions (36 per cent) and happy hours (32 per cent).

From selfies to sales: Tech enhancing in-store experience

With more Brits visiting stores, two thirds (66 per cent) say tech is important to their in-person shopping experience, rising to 81 per cent of Londoners. High-speed Wi-Fi (23 per cent) and good mobile connectivity (20 per cent) are cited as two technologies that would encourage someone to shop with a retailer.

Brits also cited using enhanced connectivity to compare prices (45 per cent), check product reviews (30 per cent) and access loyalty cards (25 per cent). Meanwhile, half (49 per cent) of Gen Z shoppers have shared a selfie from a store changing room to get a second opinion, leading over half (57 per cent) to then make a purchase.

Jo Bertram, Managing Director of Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “Our latest Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows Brits increasingly choosing to shop in-person and spend more to support local business. This coincides with rising office attendance, leading to a boost in lunch and post-work spending in towns and cities. To capitalise on this resurgence of in-person shopping, and weather the summer storms, retailers should consider how their in-store experience can be enhanced. High-speed Wi-Fi has become a critical component, enabling seamless integration between online and offline shopping journeys. Our insights and technology have been helping businesses adapt to changing consumer habits for years, ensuring they’re well-equipped to meet the demands of today’s tech-savvy shoppers.”