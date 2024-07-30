WBD shops Max to UK platforms

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) is reportedly in talks with rival UK streaming platforms and TV services to carry its HBO content via the Max streaming brand – casting doubts over its existing exclusive deal with Sky.

WBD plans to launch its Max streaming service in the UK in 2026, which will house all of the programmes made by its HBO arm, such as House of the Dragon (pictured), True Detective and The White Lotus, as well as other content such as Warner Bros movies, Eurosport and Discovery.

The HBO programmes are currently exclusively shown by Sky, owned by Comcast, in a long-term deal originally signed in 2019.

However, according to the FT, WBD has now entered into discussions with other platforms including the likes of Prime Video, Virgin Media and EE, with the report citing multiple TV executives with knowledge of the talks. WBD is also still in negotiations with Sky over a deal to put Max on its platform.

FT aded that the discussions have focused on future deals for those services to carry Max and HBO content as part of their bundles of TV entertainment. Sky’s current deal is due to run until the end of 2025.

Negotiations are said to be ongoing but have centred around so-called ‘carriage deals’ that would see the TV providers pay a fee to offer Max to subscribers.