Amagi’s 12th FAST Report reveals growing impact of FAST

Amagi, the global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV (CTV), has announced the release of its 12th Amagi Global FAST Report, which found that FAST delivers a significant impact to the business for TV networks and D2C streamers. With the increasing expansion of broadcaster-owned channels in FAST, Amagi insights found that TV networks account for 30 per cent of the top 100 FAST channels, driving a 40 per cent share in total Hours of Viewing (HOV) across these channels. Additionally, among Amagi-delivered FAST channels, Global HOV (31 per cent) and ad impressions (26 per cent) continued to show double-digit growth during the comparison period (Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023). These findings underscore the significant role that FAST channels play in the rapidly evolving streaming landscape, demonstrating FAST’s ability to adapt and thrive in the face of new technologies and viewing habits.

“The latest edition of our report highlights the substantial role FAST plays in the streaming ecosystem,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Amagi. “With TV networks accounting for a substantial portion of the top channels and viewing hours, it’s clear that FAST provides a great avenue for traditional media companies to draw additional revenues in the digital age. This report also underscores the ongoing double-digit growth in global HOV and ad impressions, demonstrating the robust health of the FAST market.”

“While regional differences remain in the types of content found on FASTs, the concept of free linear channels as a popular delivery mechanism is a universal phenomenon,” added Alan Wolk, Co-Founder/Lead Analyst at TVREV. Wolk authored the introductory note in this edition of the Amagi FAST report.

The newly released Amagi Global FAST Report offers critical data and insights derived from over 50 FAST services and 5,000-plus channels using Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the company’s cutting-edge Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI) platform. Additionally, the report incorporates findings from the 2024 Amagi Consumer Survey (April-June), which reflects the preferences and viewing habits of nearly 500 US households across various income brackets.

Key takeaways from the 12th Amagi Global FAST Report (data based on Amagi ANALYTICS and FAST channels that run on Amagi’s platform) include:

Consumers Increasingly Comfortable With Exploring FAST Offerings: 75 per cent of Amagi’s Consumer Survey respondents indicated they would create a free profile on a streaming service to sample FAST channels, and more than half would enter their credit card information. FAST Sees Continued Growth Among Key Metrics Worldwide: Global HOV (31 per cent) and ad impressions (26 per cent) continue to show double-digit growth. Growth of Broadcaster-Owned Channels: The total number of broadcaster-owned channels within FAST increased by approximately 2.5 times. Increase of FAST Channels Within O&O Apps: The total number of FAST channels within O&O apps increased by almost 50 per cent. Significance of Single IP Channels in FAST: More than 25 per cent of entertainment channels are Single IP channels, driving more than 33 per cent of HOV within the genre.

Amagi will host the webinar How FAST enhances streaming’s many business models on July 31st at 1pm ET to discuss opportunities associated with the new report. Attendees are asked to register here.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution and monetization solutions. The company’s clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, The Roku Channel, Lionsgate, VIZIO, MAVTV, DAZN and Astro, among others.

The latest edition of the Amagi Global FAST Report is available here.