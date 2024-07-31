BBC Studios revamps Consumer Products & Licensing business

BBC Studios Brands & Licensing has announced the appointment of Nicki Sheard as CEO, Brands & Licensing as the BBC Studios division sets a new global approach to its Consumer Products & Licensing business, with the creation of two distinct global teams.

BBC Studios says the new setup will “allow the creation of a global centre of excellence for consumer products activities and a deeper focus on high-potential licensing opportunities”.



From New York, Global Consumer Products will be led by Suzy Raia, SVP Global Consumer Products while in London, Stephen Davies now SVP, Global Licensing will oversee the newly created Global Licensing team. They will both report into Sheard (pictured).

The BBC Studios Brands & Licensing division is the driving force in extending BBC Studios IP through brand extensions, fostering fan engagement worldwide. Sheard will continue to lead BBC Studios future-facing ventures, overseeing the Global Digital Brands, New Business and Data & Insights teams and helping BBC Studios identify new opportunities for growth for its diverse portfolio spanning consumer products, live entertainment, gaming, and publishing across a global IP slate including Bluey, Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing With the Stars, Top Gear and BBC Earth.

Raia has been responsible for a number of BBC Studio’s key partnerships for Bluey in North America, notably Macy’s for their iconic Thanksgiving Day Parade and more recently Bluey x CAMP, bringing to fans new and innovative ways to interact with the brand. Additionally, her team has secured over 50 licensing deals that have positioned Bluey to become a leading preschool franchise across the retail landscape in the US.

In addition to North America and LatAm, Raia’s remit will now include the UK, EMEA, Asia and ANZ with the support of Murilo Hinojosa, VP, CP LatAm, Kate O’Connor, Director of Brands and Licensing, ANZ and Andrew Carley as Director, CP UK, EMEA & Asia. BBC Studios also welcomes Lee Allentuck who joins the Global Consumer Products team in New York as VP, CP, North America to complete the CP leadership team.

Lee joins BBC Studios with nearly two decades of experience in the toy and game industry. As an Innovation and Inventor Relations Scout for toy and game companies like Blue Marble, Melissa & Doug and Lego, he was responsible for identifying and developing new technologies and innovative solutions to meeting the changing needs of clients and exploring new ways to drive growth and success. Allentuck joined on July 29th and reports into Raia.

Davies joined BBC Studios in 2007 and became MD, Consumer Products & Licensing in 2019. He’s overseen many of the team’s recent successes across categories including live entertainment, publishing, and gaming, as well as the launches of BBC Earth Live Experience in London and Melbourne, Bluey’s Big Play, half a billion music streams through Demon Music and two simultaneous New York Times bestsellers with Bluey and Penguin Random House. This new remit will allow a strengthened focus on strong growth areas for BBC Studios such as live, gaming and education and to establish a new team dedicated to the very rich ever-growing archive.

Sheard commented: “I’m grateful for the continued opportunity to oversee such a dynamic and growing part of our industry and I’m excited to see the benefits of this shift. Having two distinct global teams for Consumer Products and Licensing will allow us to drive a global approach for our activities and in return maximise growth for our key brands with global appeal such as Bluey and Doctor Who. This will also help increase our focus on key areas where we see potential, giving us an opportunity to find fresh ways to link new areas of the business, innovative in how we engage with our audiences. I’m thrilled to see Suzy and Stephen take on these expanded roles and I’m looking forward to seeing our brands thrive even more in this improved setup.”

Raia said: “I am both honoured and humbled by this momentous opportunity to lead our global consumer products team. This is a pivotal moment for us and with Nicki’s leadership and the support of the incredible teams across the regions, I look forward to building on our successes and driving innovative strategies to elevate our brands in service of our fans around the world.”

Davies said: “I am thrilled to be leading a newly focused global licensing business. There are so many opportunities to unlock across such exciting business sectors as Gaming, Education and Live Entertainment and the archive presents us with a treasure trove of wonderful content to bring to audiences across the World in all sorts of ways. I cannot wait to get stuck into the next phase of our growth journey.”

Allentuck added: “I am incredibly honoured and excited to join BBC Studios, an organisation renowned for its iconic brands and properties such as Bluey, Doctor Who and Planet Earth. BBC’s values of excellence and education aligns perfectly with my own commitment to STEM learning and developing innovative play, and I am thrilled to bring that passion for innovation and creativity to the BBC and joining this amazingly talented team.”