NBCUniversal delivers highest ever Olympics ad revenue

NBCUniversal is expected to surpass $1.25 billion (€1.15bn) in ad sales for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics games, according to reports. This would set a record for the US media company that has held the broadcasting rights to the Summer Olympics since 1988.

NBCUniversal has secured more advertisers than 2016’s Rio Games and 2020’s Tokyo Games combined. Additionally, digital ad revenue has more than doubled – setting a new record.

Of these advertisers, over 70 per cent are new, with nearly half a billion dollars in ad spend coming from first-time sponsors.

“The 2024 Paris Games have delivered a uniquely powerful halo for brands at an incredible scale with a highly engaged and passionate audience. We are proud to have secured the highest Olympic and Paralympic advertising in the history of the Games, and are grateful to our advertisers for their partnership. Together, we have innovated the advertising experience with authentic and inspirational creative that is leaving a lasting impact on consumers,” commented Mark Marshall, Chairman, Global Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal