Pitaara Movies, Pitaara Comedy launch on Freeview UK

Pitaara Movies and Pitaara Comedy have debuted on Freeview UK via Channelbox on Freeview channel 271.

Pitaara Movies is a Punjabi movie channel promoting Punjabi Cinema & the Entertainment Industry. As well as huge offering of Punjabi movies, Pitaara offers a complete package of entertainment with music, and celebrity chit-chat shows featuring all the who’s who of the Punjabi entertainment industry.

Pitaara Comedy complements Pitaara Movies with its humorous and engaging programming, promising laughter and enjoyment.

“We are thrilled to offer a complete package of entertainment and a vibrant showcase of the Punjabi entertainment industry’s finest. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering diverse and compelling content to audiences across the UK,” said Tanya Kronfli, Channelbox’s Head of Business Development.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Pitaara Movies and Pitaara Comedy on Freeview UK via Channelbox. This expansion allows us to share our vibrant cultural and comedic programming with a broader audience. It represents a significant milestone in our dedication to providing high-quality content that celebrates Punjabi cinema, entertainment, music, and laughter,” added Mahesh Sharma, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances at Pitaara.

Channelbox is a multi-channel platform available on Freeview channel 271 and via mobile applications. Channelbox supports FAST and linear channels and offers over 70 TV channels to the Freeview audience.