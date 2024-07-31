Advanced Television

Telefónica, Vodafone joint fibre optic company

July 31, 2024

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Soon after Vodafone and Orange’s announcement that they are creating a joint fibre network company, now comes news of a similar operation between Vodafone and Telefónica.

Telefónica and Vodafone have revealed they will create a fibre company to share their FTTH networks, reaching 40 per cent of all customers in Spain. The new joint company will cover 3.5 million homes and provide services to Telefónica and Vodafone with 1.4 million connected customers.

The operation is subject to the approval of both parties and the authorities with plans to receive the green light at the beginning of 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Vodafone Spain launches 1 Gbps optic fibre
  2. Colombia: KKR, Telefónica to create fibre optic network
  3. Telefónica leads optic fibre in Europe
  4. Vodafone, MasOrange in Spain fibre JV
  5. Telefonica’s fibre optic free for ADSL subs

Categories: Articles, Broadband, FTTH

Tags: , ,