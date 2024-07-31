Telefónica, Vodafone joint fibre optic company

Soon after Vodafone and Orange’s announcement that they are creating a joint fibre network company, now comes news of a similar operation between Vodafone and Telefónica.

Telefónica and Vodafone have revealed they will create a fibre company to share their FTTH networks, reaching 40 per cent of all customers in Spain. The new joint company will cover 3.5 million homes and provide services to Telefónica and Vodafone with 1.4 million connected customers.

The operation is subject to the approval of both parties and the authorities with plans to receive the green light at the beginning of 2025.