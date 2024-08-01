Altice USA loses video subs

Altice USA lost 291,000 video customers year-on-year amid industry-wide cord-cutting and TV viewers shifting online. It shed 72,800 in Q2. The cable operator finished the year with 2.02 million pay–TV subscribers, with recent video disconnects mostly coming from low-income households.

The company serves around five million residential and business cable customers across 21 US states and through its Optimum brand. To retain video customers, the cable operator recently announced an upcoming $30 per-month Internet-delivered Entertainment TV package for subscribers.

“We believe that long term we have now the right products and capabilities to be able to compete across every segment,” CEO Dennis Mathews told analysts. The cable operator also shed 51,000 home-based broadband subscribers in the second quarter, compared to -37,000 in the same period of 2023. That fall followed competitive pressures from rival cable giants and the end of Affordable Connectivity Program government subsidies to allow low-income households to save on monthly broadband packages.

Altice USA concluded the second quarter with 4.4 million broadband subscribers. The company added 33,000 mobile phone customers during the quarter.

Net income fell to $15.4 million against $78.3 million recorded a year ago. Revenue fell 3.6 per cent to $2.2 billion during the latest financial quarter.