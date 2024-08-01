Culture Secretary sets out growth vision

The UK Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy, brought together leaders representing more than 150 strategically important organisations – spanning the creative industries, sport, media, youth services, tourism and the arts – at a summit in Manchester (July 31st) to invite them to work with DCMS in delivering the Government’s national mission of economic growth over the next five years.

The event, at Manchester’s Science and Industry Museum – the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution, highlighted the Government’s clear statement of intent on widening opportunity outside of London and building closer partnerships with businesses across the whole country.

In her first major speech, she emphasised the social and economic potential of DCMS sectors for national renewal. Nandy told the audience:

“This is the spirit of our new Government. I hope you can see and feel it already through the curriculum review we’ve initiated to put creative and sports opportunities back at the heart of a richer, larger life for every child.”

“Through our investment in grassroots sport and our determination that the legacy of the Paris Olympics and Euro 2024 is measured not just in trophies but in choices and chances for every child wherever they live and whatever their background.”

“Through our partnerships with our Mayors, Councils, Businesses and Charities to put rocket boosters under our growing industries – film and theatre, TV, fashion, video games, heritage and tourism – to take the brakes off the economy, create opportunity for every child and export our incredible talent to the world.”

“And through my drive to ensure the public appointments we make truly reflect our country in all its glorious diversity. Not to fulfil a quota, but to ensure that our government draws on the creative might of all of our people.”

This was the first in a series of events that DCMS Ministers will carry out around the country to engage DCMS sectors, which are worth more than £170 billion (€201m) and support more than four million jobs. The UK creative industries alone are worth £125 billion – more to the economy than life sciences, automotive manufacturing, aerospace and the oil and gas sectors combined.

On writing communities back into a new national story, and enhancing these sectors as vehicles for economic growth in all parts of the UK, the Culture Secretary said: “It is our ambition that we will face a self-confident country, at ease with itself, where all our people see themselves in the story we tell ourselves about ourselves as a nation – and our contribution is seen and valued.”

“And my message to each and every one of you is that if you share that belief in our country. If you have that zest. If you want to challenge us and are willing to be challenged in turn. Then I promise you. That we will walk alongside you. We will have your back. And we will give voice to the country many of us have believed in all our lifetime but never quite yet seen,” Nandy added.

The speech comes after the Culture Secretary recently announced an end to politically-driven culture wars, a commitment to the television licence fee for the remainder of the current Charter period until 2027 and plans to support grassroots football clubs to ensure that girls and boys across the country get more access to gold standard facilities. The Government has also announced plans to introduce an independent football regulator as soon as possible, that will ensure clubs across England are financially sustainable and fans are given a greater say in the way their clubs are run.

Organisations with representatives at the summit include: Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, Channel 4, ITV, Sky, News UK, Reach, Daily Mail General Trust, Global, Society of Editors, News Media Association, Google Play, British Cycling, Sport England, Kick It Out, Premier League, Rugby Football League, English Football League, Arts Council England, Society of London Theatres, HarperNorth, Writers’ Guild Of Great Britain, Royal Opera House, Royal Shakespeare Company, Southbank Centre, Association of British Orchestras, Creative Industries Council, Musicians’ Union, Creative UK, UK Music, National Gallery, Association of Independent Museums, Science Museum, National Portrait Gallery, Tate, British Library, Royal College of Music, London Philharmonic Orchestra, Birmingham Royal Ballet, English National Opera, Merlin Entertainments, UK Hospitality, Visit Britain, O2 Arena, Prince’s Trust, Duke of Edinburgh Award, and the British Council. Also in attendance are regional museums such as Birmingham, Derby, Sheffield and Manchester.

Nandy also met young people representing Girlguiding and the National Citizen Service, as well as local Manchester youth group HideOut Youth Zone, who are currently working with the Science Museum on an exhibition.

Chris Bird, Managing Director, Prime Video UK, said: “The UK is a creative industries powerhouse with a rightly deserved reputation for producing some of the world’s greatest artists, authors, producers and technicians. Across TV, film, books, music, sport and more, Amazon has invested more than £4 billion in the Creative Industries across the UK since 2010 and we welcome the Government’s ambitions for continued growth in the sector. Prime Video’s reach and impact extend nationwide, with productions from The Rig and Fear in Scotland, to Mammals in Cornwall and multiple productions in the North West of the UK, and last week we announced the acquisition of the iconic Bray Studio. Our £10 million skills, training and education, programme; Prime Video Pathway, is designed to open up access to the arts for people from every corner of the country too. The creative industries are driving material long-term growth, creating and developing exciting and fulfilling careers, and we look forward to partnering with the Government to continue this growth and fuel the ambitions for the next generation of UK creatives.”

Andrew Georgiou, President and Managing Director, Warner Bros Discovery UK & Ireland and WBD Sports Europe, said: “Warner Bros Discovery has a proud UK heritage – present for over 90 years, with a significant employee base which extends North to South across five cities. The UK is our biggest base outside of the US and, in our view, one of the best places in the world to do business. We remain committed to the UK and our ambition to grow and strengthen our sector. It is only in partnership that we can continue to make standout British content, support and develop British creatives, and bring the British public access to the best in film, TV, gaming, streaming, news, sport and more. We look forward to a continued and productive relationship between Government and the industry.”