Dolby acquires THEO Technologies

Dolby has acquired THEO Technologies, a provider of video players, and solutions for low-latency, live delivery of sports and entertainment content.

Dolby said that coming together with THEO is its “next step in building solutions for sports and entertainment companies who are looking to create real-time digital experiences for live events that are more interactive and personalised, to increase fan engagement”.

Combining Dolby Millicast, an ultra-low latency streaming solution which delivers less than half a second of latency, with THEO’s cross-platform playback and low-latency live streaming solutions, sports and entertainment companies aims to deliver experiences with no perceptible difference between what viewers see in-person and what is streaming on their device, making them as close to a shared live experience as possible.

“People want to engage with their content in real-time and have a more personal relationship with their content,” commented Giles Baker, Senior Vice President of Dolby Cloud Solutions. “With Dolby Millicast, we’ve enabled service providers to improve the audiovisual experience, and offer experiences that are delivered in real-time. Adding THEO’s suite of products creates a comprehensive cross-platform solution for sports and entertainment companies seeking to enable the most interactive real-time digital experiences.”

“Dolby and THEO have a shared vision to offer customers the best in real-time streaming experiences that drive fan engagement and interactivity. Together, we are set to transform the industry, creating streaming experiences so immersive they rival being there in person,” said Steven Tielemans, co-founder and CEO of THEO Technologies.

“By joining forces, we will leverage Dolby’s expertise, resources, and market presence to accelerate growth and product innovation. We’re excited to create new era of content innovation, making it more compelling, interactive, and accessible,” added Pieter-Jan Speelmans, co-founder and CTO of THEO Technologies.