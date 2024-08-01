Forecast: Cheaper Wi-Fi 7 models to drive new tech adoption

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data centre industries, Wireless LAN (WLAN) revenues are expected to drop 13 per cent in 2024, with lower prices exacerbating depressed demand. Meanwhile, vendors sensitive to eroding prices are cutting back on some functions of their Wi-Fi 7 APs, and this is expected to increase the adoption of the new technology over the next five years.

“The digestion of previous WLAN shipments and the cautiousness of some enterprises due to macro-economic conditions has caused a dramatic drop in revenues in the past two quarters,” said Siân Morgan, Research Director at Dell’Oro Group. “We expect to see signs of recovery in Q4 2024 once excess inventory is flushed through the system, and the market returns to demand-driven dynamics.

“IT budgets are stretched. On one hand, enterprises are under pressure to figure out how Generative AI can revolutionise their businesses. On the other hand, companies need highly performing networks to enable digital transformations. Vendors sensitive to these pressures are releasing cost-effective Wi-Fi 7 APs which will help accelerate the adoption of this latest generation of Wi-Fi,” added Morgan.

Additional highlights from the report: