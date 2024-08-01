France: DAZN scores Ligue 1 deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has acquired exclusive live rights, replay , near live highlights and clips to Ligue 1 football in France for the next five seasons.

DAZN will become the new home of Ligue 1 McDonald’s football, offering French fans all 306 matches in one place: eight Ligue 1 matches live and exclusively, on all kick-off times on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – the Saturday 5pm match will be available on beIN Sports, and then on DAZN via a delayed basis from midnight the same night. beIN Sports will hold the rights for one live game per game week for an initial three year period. The deals are worth a reported €500 million a year to France’s top flight football league.

DAZN says it will be working closely with the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and their member clubs, using the platforms commercial and social capabilities to create a fan-focused proposition, FanZone, that provides them with the opportunity to watch, play, buy and share all in one dedicated space on DAZN.

The new Ligue 1 season kicks off on August 18th.

The launch of DAZN’s football proposition in France makes this the fourth major European domestic market for DAZN, alongside Germany, Italy and Spain.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, commented: “This is an exciting moment for DAZN and French football. Ligue 1 McDonald’s is a fantastic competition with great clubs and a reputation for some of the most gifted and talented players in world football. To be able to showcase the competition in its entirety on DAZN, with eight out of nine matches live and exclusive on our platform each round, the best games and near live content, all means we can create an unrivalled destination for French football fans. In France DAZN will be the home of Ligue 1 McDonald’s. DAZN believes in partnership and recognises the responsibility we have taken on to work with the LFP, the clubs and the broader French football ecosystem. DAZN wants to see Ligue 1 McDonald’s grow in reach, audience and value. We can help deliver that with our fan-focused innovative approach to production, marketing and distribution. And we are committed to making this work for all parties – if French football does well, DAZN does well.”

Vincent Labrune, President of LFP, added: “This major agreement with DAZN opens a new chapter in the history of Ligue 1 McDonald’s. With DAZN, the LFP and the clubs are committed to modernising access to our championship’s content and offering simple and comprehensive access to the French public’s favourite sports series every weekend. Together and throughout the week, we will strive to offer premium content on DAZN to Ligue 1 McDonald’s fans and our clubs. Every weekend, DAZN will broadcast eight out of nine matches live and provide immersive content to bring the excitement and passion of football and the championship closer to the fans.”

DAZN has also announced that its portfolio of Ligue 1 games for the next five seasons will be available to purchase for broadcast by commercial premises in France, such as restaurants, clubs, casinos, hotels and more.

Tom Tregelles, EVP Commercial at DAZN, said: “Ligue 1 McDonald’s matches will now be available across bars and restaurants nationwide via DAZN’s commercial offering. Benefitting from the high quality of the content and the excellent value of the proposition, businesses can attract more people into their venues by partnering with DAZN. We are on a journey to become the ultimate destination for all sports fans, and maximising B2B opportunities plays a significant part in this ambition, while also growing our reach and revenues.”