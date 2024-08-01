Report: Resurgence for video game live-streaming

Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings, has published its 2024 second quarter Live-Streaming Trends Report.

“Through the first half of 2024, Live-streaming has grown past the prior peak viewership experienced during the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. Live-streaming’s resurgence has been fueled over the past six months by a wider variety of platforms, including Kick for non-gaming content, Rumble for political and news streams, and Chzzk for South Korean channels. Within the gaming market, Grand Theft Auto V and League of Legends remain the top live-streamed games during the 2024 second quarter with 510 million hours, and 439 million hours watched across all platforms, respectively. In addition, the top ten game titles represented nearly 30 per cent of all live-streamed activity during the 2024 second quarter. The growth of live-streaming continues to demonstrate the historic transformation that has occurred in the ways media and content is consumed,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

Key takeaways from the report include:

Live-streaming viewership is up 10 per cent from Q2 2023 to 8.5 billion hours watched, indicating a resurgence in the industry since the post-pandemic dip.

Twitch’s dominance of the live streaming market seems to be declining – in Q2 2023, it held 70 per cent of the market share of hours watched. In Q2 2024, that share has dropped to just 60 per cent.