The unstoppable rise of AI in streaming

In the era of technological disruption, few industries have escaped the influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) – and the streaming-verse is no exception.

From streamlining production processes to enhancing viewer experience, AI has emerged as a transformative force. However, in embracing AI’s potential, concerns have emerged about its impact on the future of film, the industry, and the cultural landscape as a whole.

The current state of AI

AI has made significant inroads into the entertainment industry, spanning several domains across TV and film, revolutionising the way we tell stories and reshaping how content is produced, distributed and consumed.

AI isn’t about replacing a director’s creativity or the cast’s talent, but rather intended to complement their capabilities, empowering them to achieve more with less.

AI can significantly cut production time and costs. Automated tools for scriptwriting, editing and special effects can speed up workflows, allowing studios to produce content more quickly and efficiently. This is particularly advantageous for free streaming platforms that rely on a steady stream of new content to attract and retain viewers.

Services like Netflix, Prime Video and Hulu are already leveraging AI-driven systems to analyse viewing patterns – utilising watch history data, search queries, and user ratings – to enhance the user experience. While YouTube uses AI to adjust the streaming quality based on the viewer’s internet speed, ensuring a smooth, buffer-free experience.

And for platforms that rely on ads, AI makes advertising more relevant and less intrusive. Spotify, for example, uses AI to analyse listening habits, serving ads that are more likely to align with the listener’s interests. This not only enhances the user experience but also increases ad efficacy.

The dark side

But no significant change arrives without its unique set of challenges. And despite the numerous advantages, the increase in AI-adoption also raises several major concerns.

One of the most significant issues is the potential decline in content quality. While there are some instances where AI has been successfully leveraged, it lacks the human touch that imbues storytelling with depth, emotion, and creativity. Understanding human experiences and crafting engaging narratives are skills that AI can’t replicate well yet. This could result in more formulaic and predictable stories, reducing the variety and richness of content.

Furthermore, the widespread adoption of AI in the industry threatens to displace tens of thousands of jobs. Writers, editors, special effects artists and many others face the risk of being replaced by automated systems. This not only impacts individual livelihoods but also the creative ecosystem. The creative process is inherently collaborative, involving diverse talents and perspectives. AI-driven production could undermine this collaborative spirit, leading to a more mechanical and less inspired creative output.

Impact on free streaming services

Free ad-supported streaming TV services may initially benefit from AI’s efficiencies. Lower production costs and targeted content delivery could boost profitability. However, the long-term implications could be detrimental.

As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, the unique programming that distinguishes one platform from another could diminish.

Additionally, the ethical considerations of using AI in content creation cannot be ignored. The potential for bias in AI algorithms, privacy concerns and the impact on creative diversity are significant issues that need addressing.

The way forward

There’s no denying AI’s impact on the entertainment landscape – from enhancing personalisation and cost efficiency to driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. But as we navigate this exciting intersection of technology and art, the challenge lies in harmony between the two.

The future of streaming, infused with AI, holds boundless potential. It’s not just about smarter recommendations or higher efficiency; it’s about creating a more immersive, interactive and inclusive entertainment landscape. The hope is that we can strike the right balance between the risks and benefits to ensure ethical AI use, guarantee job safety, and maintain content quality.



For inquiries about launching a FAST channel or adding some or all of our channels to your platform, contact FAST Channels TV bt visiting https://www.fastchannels.tv/