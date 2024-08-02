Boomerang not coming back

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) will shut down its Boomerang streaming service in September, shifting most of the service’s classic animated content to Max. The Boomerang streaming service, which launched in 2017 and retailed at $39.99 [€36.64] per year, offers classic animation from Hanna-Barbera, Warner Bros and other family-friendly programming.

In an statement to subscribers, Boomerang told subscribers that after September 30th, they “will receive a partial refund based on the unused time in [their] current Boomerang subscription.”

“On Max, you can enjoy loads of Boomerang fan-favourites with Scooby, Bugs Bunny, Tom & Jerry and more. While some Boomerang content may not be available, you’ll have access to Max’s full catalogue of iconic series, hit movies, fresh originals, breaking news, and family favourites, including The Amazing World of Gumball [pictured], Teen Titans Go!, Lego Batman and more,” added the statement.

Current Boomerang subscribers will see their accounts automatically transferred to Max ad-free plans at their same payment rate. Existing login credentials will also be ported to Max.