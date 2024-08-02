GINX TV launches on Freeview

Video-gaming content and live gameplay provider, GINX TV, has launched on Freeview in the UK, becoming available to 12 million homes via digital TV. The popular 24/7 television channel already airs in 28 countries and hosts a website with millions of unique users per month.

“We are thrilled to be bringing GINX to Freeview, one of the UK’s most accessible digital TV and streaming platforms,” commented GINX TV CEO Peter Einstein, “This partnership opens up a multitude of opportunities for GINX as we move forward with various premiere sponsors, advertisers and event partners that allow us to produce an array of exciting, 24/7 original content for our viewers with the potential to reach millions of gaming and esports enthusiasts in the UK.”

GINX’s content ranges from live eSports tournaments to original shows, expert interviews, reviews, news and analysis that caters to gamers of all levels and interest. Highlights include daily live gameplay between 4pm and 6pm and original programming with shows such as The Games That Made Me, Shut Up And Play and The First Hour.

To celebrate the launch of the channel on Freeview, GINX has launched a ‘Watch and Win’ competition, where viewers can win a PlayStation 5 simply by watching and looking out for the QR to enter.