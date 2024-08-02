Outbrain acquires Teads for $1bn

Outbrain, a technology platform that drives business outcomes through engagement, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Teads, the omnichannel video platform, from Altice in a transaction valued at approximately $1 billion (€0.92bn), on a cash free, debt free basis. The deal includes an upfront payment of $725 million, subject to standard adjustments, and a deferred cash payment of $25 million.

The strategic combination will create an end-to-end, omnichannel advertising solution for the open internet. The transaction will combine Outbrain’s AI-driven performance technology with Teads’ video and branding solutions, merging the companies’ capabilities into a full-funnel solution for advertisers.

The combined company will provide advertisers with unified access to engaging and valuable consumer media experiences, from CTV to online shopping, and is expected to reach over 2 billion monthly consumers at a global scale across 50+ combined markets.



“This is a transformative transaction to establish a true end-to-end, full-funnel platform for the open internet,” said David Kostman, CEO of Outbrain. “The combination of our highly-complementary offerings accelerates our vision to become the preferred partner to deliver meaningful brand outcomes across premium, quality media environments — while scaling the industry-leading offerings Teads is known for. I’m incredibly proud of what our team at Outbrain has created, and strongly believe that with Teads we will build tremendous value for our customers, employees, and partners. I believe this combination and the transaction’s financial structure position Outbrain to deliver significant shareholder value in the years to come.”

“This strategic combination presents vast new opportunities for the advertising industry at large. We’ve built a world-class team at Teads that has focused on driving the best video and branding outcomes, and in the last several years have successfully brought those strengths to CTV,” commented Bertrand Quesada, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Teads.

Teads Co-CEO, Jeremy Arditi, added: “By joining our expertise in omnichannel video with Outbrain’s strengths in prediction and performance, we are poised to provide our customers and partners with more value than ever before. Having known the Outbrain team for a decade, we know we’re creating an amazing combined company focused on innovation and excellence.”

The combined company is expected to generate advertiser spend of more than $1.7 billion in 2024E.