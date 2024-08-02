Static Waves launches FAST channels in US, Canada

After signing several distribution deals for FAST channels across Europe, Static Waves, the Amsterdam-based media company, has opened a North American office in Los Angeles and is expanding into the US and Canadian streaming markets. Industry veteran Bob Gold is heading up Static Waves’ distribution efforts in the region as Senior Vice President of Media Partnerships.

Static Waves has partnered with AI-powered technology provider Anoki to launch its K-pop FAST channel, K-Wave, on Google’s new Live TVX, a new FAST platform available to Smart TV OEMs utilising Android/Google OS in the US, and FREECAST, an American digital media company offering streaming media via web browsers. EarthDay 365, a nature and environment-focused channel from actress/activist Pamela Anderson and K2 Studios and represented by Static Waves, has also launched on FREECAST. Static Waves has also signed a distribution deal with Canada’s premier streaming platform River TV to launch EarthDay 365, K-Wave, and the Web3-focused myco TV.

In addition, Static Waves has partnered with PopSho, a content company boasting over 4,000 hours of classic films and series. Static Waves and PopSho are creating and distributing various FAST channels, including those focused on Kung Fu movies, Cowboy classics, and remastered famous cartoons.

“North America is undoubtedly the leader in FAST channel platforms and viewer engagement,” commented Gold. “Distribution here continues to be a priority and we are fortunate to have established relationships with some of the leading platforms. With our channel partners for K-Wave, EarthDay 365, myco TV and, soon for PopSho, we have a very compelling offering that promises to boost viewing time and engagement on these platforms, which is the key challenge in the FAST channel space.”