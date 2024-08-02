Survey: Roku most popular streaming player in US

Parks Associates has released its Tech Ecosystem Dashboard revealing Roku is the most popular brand of streaming media players in the US, followed by Amazon. Parks Associates’ consumer survey of 8,000 internet households reveals 43 per cent of streaming media player (SMP) owners report using Roku the most often. Thirty-five per cent of SMP owners report they use an Amazon-branded SMP the most often to watch video content.

“Historically, Amazon and Roku have dominated the streaming media player market, and our research shows their dominance continues,” said Sarah Lee, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. “Other competitors such as Apple and Google have held on to their respective shares but do not show much growth as of yet.”

Streaming media players have increased their market share in US households, with 46 per cent of US internet households owning at least one of the devices, but they trail smart TVs, which are in 68 per cent of US internet households. SMPs are also behind smart TVs as the most commonly used device to watch video.



Among US internet households that own at least one internet-connected entertainment device, 56 per cent consider the smart TV as the primary device for consuming video, while 34 per cent consider an SMP as their primary viewing device. Together, smart TVs and streaming media players are the primary viewing device for 90 per cent of households, while other devices such as gaming consoles and smart Blu-ray players are now squeezed out.

“Today, smart TVs are much more affordable, as are streaming media players,” Lee added. “These devices offer consumers cost-effective solutions as well as an ecosystem-consistent experience.”