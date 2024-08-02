UK fibre operators form coalition

Five of the UK’s largest alternative fibre network operators have joined forces to push for fairer access to physical infrastructure operated by Openreach.

Initiated by nexfibre, the Physical Infrastructure Access (PIA) Coalition also comprises AllPoints Fibre, Community Fibre, Gigaclear, and newly-merged Netomnia and Brsk. Together, these members represent over 5 million premises ready for service, making the coalition one of the largest users of the PIA network. The Coalition has conducted a detailed economic analysis of Openreach PIA regulation (carried out by SPC Network), revealing an imbalance between Openreach and alternative network operators, particularly in pricing, where alternative operators pay significantly more to access ducts and poles than Openreach charges itself. The Coalition is calling for Ofcom – in its upcoming Telecoms Access Review (TAR) – to act and ensure all users of PIA have a level playing field for access to infrastructure.

The group warns that failure to act will harm competition and investment in the long-term, in turn threatening the progress of fibre rollout to homes and businesses and damaging the UK’s ability to compete internationally.

Sharing of Openreach poles and ducts with other operators has been one of the successes of Ofcom’s 2021 market review and a major driver of accelerated fibre broadband rollout in recent years. Ofcom regulates PIA products through a series of T&Cs and pricing and is responsible for looking out for the interests of all PIA users.

Under Ofcom regulations, PIA access must be offered by Openreach in a way that does not discriminate against third party users. The PIA Coalition has identified evidence to suggest that this is not happening under the pricing structure.

Giles Rowbotham, spokesperson for the PIA Coalition, and General Counsel and Chief Development Officer at nexfibre, said: “At the moment there is not a level playing field between Openreach and alternative network operators on PIA. Alternative network operators pay significantly more to access infrastructure compared to Openreach. If left unremedied, this disparity risks choking investment, slowing down the rollout of high-speed broadband across the UK, and therefore limiting consumer choice. We’re calling on Ofcom to act in its upcoming market review to ensure a level playing field for all providers and fair and equal access to critical infrastructure. The Coalition has presented a detailed analysis to the regulator and to Openreach and we look forward to engaging collaboratively and constructively on this issue.”

Ofcom’s upcoming Telecoms Access Review will assess the fixed telecoms market, the challenges it faces and set-out regulatory frameworks for 2026-31. The decisions made will have far-reaching consequences for the future of the UK’s digital infrastructure, economy and society. Without decisive action, policymakers risk losing the momentum the market has worked so hard to build, warns the PIA Coalition.

In response to the initiative, an Openreach spokesperson said: “Ofcom set Openreach’s PIA prices via a charge control which has been in place since 1 April 2021. We’ll be working with the regulator during the TAR process to supply all the costing and volume information they need to set the prices for the next review from 1 April 2026. Furthermore, access to our ducts and poles is a huge success. We receive strong customer satisfactions scores for the service (NPS at +25) and have already supported more than 900,000 consumers and businesses being connected by over 100 altnets via our infrastructure.”

