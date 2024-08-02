Venu Sports reveals launch price

Venu Sports, the upcoming standalone streaming service in the US being built through a joint venture between ESPN, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery, will be available at a launch price of $42.99 (€39.72) per month, with a seven-day free trial.

Anyone signing up for Venu’s launch price will be able to receive the service for that same price for 12-months from time of sign-up, with the ability to cancel at any time. Targeted at sports fans outside the traditional pay-TV bundle, Venu is planning a launch in the US in the autumn and will offer thousands of live sports events from all the major professional sports leagues and top college conferences. The streaming service will provide access to 14 live sports channels and a library of on-demand content from the collective companies’ portfolios of sports networks and ESPN+.

“With an impressive portfolio of sports programming, Venu will provide sports fans in the US with a single destination for watching many of the most sought-after games and events,” said Pete Distad, CEO of the upcoming Venu Sports service. “We’re building Venu from the ground up for fans who want seamless access to watch the sports they love, and we will launch at a compelling price point that will appeal to the cord cutter and cord never fans currently not served by existing pay TV packages.”

Subscribers to Venu will have access to linear sports networks, including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ABC, Fox, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, truTV, as well as ESPN+, with programming packaged around three key pillars of content in the service: