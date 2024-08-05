Acunmedya takes 50% of Sport1

Acunmedya’s acquisition of 50 per cent of the shares in Sport1 has been finalised.

Sport1 Medien, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Swiss-based media group Highlight Communications, and the international media and entertainment group Acunmedya, based in Istanbul, had agreed in February this year to acquire 50 per cent of the shares in Sport1 as part of a comprehensive cooperation.

As part of the closing, the two partners have agreed that there will only be one Managing Director at Sport1. Until now, Dr Matthias Kirschenhofer and Robin Seckler were Managing Directors in addition to their role as Co-CEOs of Sport1 Medien. As of August 2nd, Kirschenhofer is the sole Managing Director of Sport1. Seckler will continue to act as Co-CEO of Sport1 Medien with Kirschenhofer.

In addition to the investment, a content partnership is also planned as part of the strategic alliance with Acunmedya. Thus, various entertainment formats from Acunmedya are to be brought to German free-TV on Sport1. The first step will be the broadcast of a German version of the successful sports reality format Exatlon, which will start in September.

Acun Ilıcalı, Founder and Owner of the Acunmedya Group, commented: ”We are excited to start our partnership with Highlight Group and Sport1, driven by a shared passion and vision for innovation. As we collaborate with the Sport1 team, we see incredible opportunities to offer a wide range of sports and entertainment content for our German-speaking audience and create an inspiring success story with our partner.“

Bernhard Burgener, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sport1 Medien, added: “We are very pleased with the successful closing: With Acun Medya we have found an outstanding strategic investor and a great partner. Together with Acunmedya, we will open a new chapter for Sport1. The cooperation offers us excellent opportunities to further expand our offering so that we can deliver even more innovative sports and entertainment content that will inspire our viewers.”