Data: EE tops mobile reliability chart
August 5, 2024
Independent testing of the everyday mobile experience across the UK has demonstrated EE is the most reliable network for mobile customers, being named the UK’s best network for the 11th year in a row.
To provide a definitive picture of the performance of all four of the UK’s mobile network operators – EE, Three, O2 and Vodafone – RootMetrics analysts have conducted more than 625,000 tests across every region of the country in the last six months, including the sixteen largest UK cities and more than 22,000 miles of roads.
These tests examined the mobile network experience in real-life situations in a variety of locations and scenarios using a Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone. EE was found to deliver:
- 47 per cent less call setup failures than any other network
- 33 per cent more high-speed data downloads (above 25Mbps) than any other network
- The most reliable network for mobile internet connections
When analysing 5G performance across the UK, RootMetrics testing focuses on two main criteria: network availability and performance. The results found EE provided the best 5G experience across the UK, with its 5G availability increasing 8.5 per cent in the last six months and its 5G network delivering 50 per cent faster download speeds for the widest number of consumers.
EE’s 5G network now provides coverage to more than 78 per cent of the entire UK population and has been made available in a further 1,531 locations – from rural Scotland to central London – since the end of 2023. This includes major event venues such as Wembley Stadium, Murrayfield, Vicarage Road and Villa Park.
This expansion in network availability is part of EE’s ambition to offer a 5G connection anywhere in the UK by 2028.
Taking mobile gaming to the next level
More than 32 per cent of consumers in the UK state that mobile is their top gaming platform, making it one of the fastest growing areas for RootMetrics to analyse. Its testing focuses on core network connectivity issues that create the optimal gaming experience, including latency, packet loss, jitter and download speed.
- EE has the fastest UK-wide average download speeds (79.8 Mbps)
- EE had the lowest packet loss among all operators in the UK at just 1.8 per cent.
- EE’s jitter rate of 0.03 milliseconds will deliver a smooth and responsive mobile gaming experience.