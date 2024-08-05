Premier Sports free on Virgin TV for August

Throughout August, Virgin Media is offering its TV customers who don’t currently subscribe to Premier Sports access to the channels at no extra cost.

Eligible customers will see the sports channels added to their TV line-up, offering them to chance to watch a variety of sporting including La Liga football, Motorsport, MMA, Scottish Premiership football, Premier Sports Cup football and more.

The service, which usually costs £12.99 per month, will be made available to eligible customers at no extra cost until August 31st.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Throughout August, we’re offering our customers even more value with the addition of free access to Premier Sports. Our customers can extend the summer of sport with football, rugby, motorsport and more, including upcoming games such as Real Madrid vs Chelsea, Rangers vs St Johnstone, Celtic vs Hibernian and Dundee FC v Hearts.”

Customers who wish to subscribe to Premier Sports after the August 31st can do so directly via their Virgin TV box by heading to the Apps area and subscribing. Virgin Media Stream customers can pocket 10 per cent credit on their Premier Sport subscription when they sign up via Virgin TV.