Rhebus TV partners with FAST Channels TV to launch Fancy A Movie

Rhebus TV, the creative force behind the Fancy A Movie channel, has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide.

Fancy A Movie is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering a curated selection of the finest and most recent independent films. For more details and where to watch, visit Fancy A Movie’s official website.

FAST Channels TV enables over 130 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to welcome Fancy A Movie to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Sean Crawford, CEO of Rhebus TV, echoed the excitement, saying: “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life at a competitive cost. With a remarkable catalog of independent films and tv shows, Fancy A Movie delivers an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The partnership between Rhebus TV and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering exciting and meaningful content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate even more engaging experiences with Fancy A Movie.

Keep an eye out for Fancy A Movie, the ultimate destination for all things independent, on FAST Channels TV, Roku and elsewhere.