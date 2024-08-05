Sky Sports+ goes live on August 8th

From August 8th, Sky Sports subscribers can watch the new Sky Sports+ dedicated channel and numerous live streams at no extra cost. Hundreds of hours of live sport will be available to stream, with four times as many matches from the EFL and all 72 teams featured over 20 times a season.

Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW, so customers don’t need to do anything.

An exclusive offer is also available for new customers to get Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, plus Netflix included for £43 per month.

The launch of Sky Sports+ comes in time for the EFL opening weekend, with every game from across the Championship, League One and League Two streamed live, a first in broadcasting history. On August 10th, fans can look forward to 30 matches across all three divisions broadcast either on Sky Sports linear channels or streamed via Sky Sports+. The first game of the season on August 9th will also be broadcast on Sky Showcase and Soccer Saturday will air on Sky Mix and Sky Showcase.

In anticipation of the weekend’s action, an EFL season preview show will air on August 8th at 6pm. Hosts David Prutton, Don Goodman, Jobi McAnuff and Andy Hinchcliffe will provide the latest analysis and predictions for the upcoming clashes across all divisions.

Beyond live sport, Sky Sports+ will also give customers exclusive access to Sky’s sports documentaries at least two weeks before anyone else. This starts with Mission to Burnley 2, available exclusively from August 9th. Following Burnley FC’s return to the Premier League last season, the series will provide sports fans with an exclusive insight and a behind-the-scenes look at the action, as Burnley battles to remain in the top tier, facing a tumultuous and challenging end to the season.

Jonathan Licht, Managing Director at Sky Sports, said: “Sky Sports+ is here, taking sports viewing to the next level by offering unmatched access and choice through numerous live streams and our new dedicated channel. We’re showing up for football fans like never before this season, showing every EFL team more than 20 times a season, and this weekend, our viewers can look forward to seeing every EFL game live. We’re thrilled to offer this to customers at no extra cost, ensuring they can enjoy even more of the sport they love this summer.”