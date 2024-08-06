Little Dot Studios Germany partners with Studio71

Content studio and digital media network, Little Dot Studios, has announced that its German office has signed a partnership with Studio71, the digital media and entertainment company of ProSiebenSat.1, to launch two channel brands on the free streaming service Joyn.

Effective immediately, selected content from Little Dot Studios’ Real Stories Germany and Real Crime Germany channels, will be available to stream in full length on Joyn via its app and website. Popular titles, such as The FBI Files and 999 – Killer on the Line, are included in the deal.

The Joyn app offers over 70 live TV channels and a free media library of approximately 33,000 hours of programming.

Nils Franck, General Manager of Little Dot Studios Germany, commented: “Partnering with Joyn is a fantastic opportunity for Little Dot Studios to reach a broader audience. This collaboration makes our diverse, premium content more accessible to viewers.”

Real Stories Germany is one of the largest documentary channels in the German-speaking territories, with an average of 6 million monthly views on YouTube, Waipu and TikTok. The channel offers German-language documentaries centred around topics such as current affairs, emergency services, science & technology and history.

With 1.5 million views per month, Real Crime Germany is one of the largest German-speaking true crime channels on YouTube and Waipu. Viewers can expect everything related to crime, from killers and kidnappers to criminal cases.

Little Dot Studios (an All3Media company) operates its own digital media network with more than 80 channels on social media platforms and eight FAST channels on streaming platforms.