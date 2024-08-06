Xperi improves profitability despite Q2 revenue dip

Xperi, the entertainment technology company and owner of TiVo, has announced its Q2 2024 results for the three-month period ended June 30th.

The company reported improved profitability despite a slight revenue decline. Revenue stood at $119.6 million (€109.5m), down from $126.9 million in Q2 2023, whilst GAAP net loss was at $30.3 million versus $38.4 million in Q2 2023. Xperi expects full-year revenue in the range of $500 million to $530 million.

“Our Q2 progress is a clear example of the positive effects of our continued business transformation efforts. We delivered solid financial results with improved profitability while continuing to execute on our strategic growth initiatives. Our growing TiVo OS and video-over-broadband footprint is setting the stage for future monetisation, and we expect this will be a core element of our long-term revenue growth and margin expansion,” commented Jon Kirchner, CEO of Xperi.

Kirchner continued: “Shortly after our annual meeting in late May, we welcomed Jeremi Gorman and Rod Randall to our board. The addition of these two highly qualified board members, with their expertise in ad-tech, monetisation, automotive and capital allocation, will be instrumental as we look to accelerate revenue in our key growth markets.”

