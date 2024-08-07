Amagi partners with Anoki to bring contextual CTV advertising to FAST

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for Connected TV (CTV), has announced a strategic partnership with Anoki, a trailblazer in AI-powered contextual CTV advertising. This dynamic collaboration accelerates the growth of contextual advertising for free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST), supercharging an era of AI transforming the CTV industry.

Integrating with Amagi, Anoki’s ContextIQ platform generates contextual scene-level metadata on select content served by Amagi using multimodel generative AI that goes far beyond genres and text analysis. This ensures hyper-relevant ad placements — to the right people at the right time, when they are primed and ready to engage. ContextIQ also analyses and evaluates the suitability of scenes based on brand safety standards and by focusing on the content, not viewer data, making it easy to adhere to new and emerging regulatory frameworks around privacy.

“This partnership with Anoki aligns perfectly with our mission to optimise ad delivery and monetisation for FAST channels, as well as ensure our customers have access to the latest in technology and AI,” said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi. “Anoki’s advanced, AI-powered ContextIQ is the best in class in contextual advertising and will boost viewer engagement and maximize the monetisation potential of FAST. ContextIQ also enhances our recently announced Zero Slate innovation, offering unparalleled efficiency and user experience.”

“Our cutting-edge AI assures ads are highly relevant and contextually aligned with the content viewers are watching. ContextIQ upends traditional advertising and ensures maximum viewer engagement, brand safety, and adherence to privacy standards. Partnering with Amagi, an important platform in the FAST ecosystem, allows us to bring our advanced contextual targeting capabilities to a wider audience,” added Raghu Kodige, Founder and CEO of Anoki.

By combining Amagi’s comprehensive platform for FAST with Anoki’s state-of-the-art AI technology for contextual advertising this partnership aims to bring new possibilities to the CTV advertising landscape. The two companies will collaborate on AI-powered innovations to create new ad formats, improve viewing experiences, and enhance content monetisation in the growing CTV space.

Amagi provides a complete suite of channel creation, distribution, and monetization solutions. Amagi’s global clients include ABS-CBN, AccuWeather, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, Cineverse, Cox Media Group, Fremantle, Gannett, Gusto TV, NBCUniversal, PAC-12, Tastemade, and The Roku Channel.