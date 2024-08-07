CNN launches CNN Originals FAST channel

CNN has launched CNN Originals, a new FAST channel that offers a way for audiences to watch acclaimed long-form content from the CNN Originals Series library.

Titles available at launch include Amanpour: Sex and Love Around the World, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Chasing Life with Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Diana, Lincoln: Divided We Stand, Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History, This is Life with Lisa Ling, The Wonder List with Bill Weir, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell and more.

“We’re very happy to expand CNN’s FAST portfolio with the new compelling offering of a CNN Originals channel, bringing some of the very best, award-winning long-form content in the business to audiences in this format,” said Phil Nelson, EVP of CNN International Commercial. “This new channel adds to CNN’s current FAST offerings of CNN Headlines in the US and CNN Fast around the world, with additional channels planned to launch in the months ahead.

CNN Originals FAST channel is available immediately in the US on Amazon Freevee, as well as on Fire TV and Prime Video, and on Plex with additional platforms to come in the near future.