Disney+ adding continuous playlists in US

Disney+ is adding continuous playlists to its core subscription on-demand offering in the US. Beginning September 4th, ABC News Live and a playlist focused on preschool content will be available to all subscribers, with four additional curated playlists to follow in the autumn.

This new feature bolsters the Disney+ offering ahead of updated pricing for various plans later this year, providing subscribers with both a live and on-demand streaming experience that will continue to grow throughout the year.

“Playlists are the latest example of how we’re providing the best value and experience for our subscribers every time they open Disney+,” Alisa Bowen, President, Disney+, said. “Whether it’s news, kids’ content, popular genres, hit TV shows or blockbuster films, there will be something for everyone in a lean-back viewing experience based on seasonality and interest.”

Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, all Disney+ subscribers will have access to ABC News Live, a 24/7 news channel for live newscasts, breaking news, live events and in-depth special reports.

Additionally, subscribers will receive a playlist focused on preschool content featuring TV series and shorts available on Disney+ including Sofia the First, The Lion Guard, Puppy Dog Pals and Minnie’s Bow-Toons.

Four additional curated playlists will initially roll out to Premium subscribers in the autumn, featuring Disney+ content that will be refreshed monthly, including: