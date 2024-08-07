Fremantle promotes Durst

Fremantle has announced that Trey Durst has been promoted to Vice President of US Distribution for their International division. Durst originally joined the company in January 2022 serving as a Director within the division. During his time at Fremantle, he has negotiated for the distribution and monetisation of the company’s FAST channels and AVoD library within the US, finding solutions to optimising revenue across Fremantle’s library of content.

In his new role, Durst will continue to report to Lisa Honig, Senior Executive Vice President of North American Distribution, International, Fremantle, whose team is responsible for maximising the revenue of Fremantle’s portfolio of content across all means of distribution.

Recently, Durst led the charge on a new partnership with Fubo, which resulted in numerous Fremantle FAST channels now being available on the platform including Family Feud Classic, Baywatch, The Jamie Oliver Channel and the newly launched RIG TV, which showcases the toughest jobs on earth. Broadening Fremantle’s existing relationships with Sling Freestream and Plex, RIG TV is also set to premiere on these streaming platforms, with the latter also set to take Fremantle’s retro game show channel, BUZZR. In addition to channels such as Supermarket Sweep, RIG TV, and Family Feud Classic, Fremantle’s BUZZR channel is now available on Google TV, with their lifestyle channel Places & Spaces forthcoming.

“Trey’s contributions to Fremantle’s FAST strategy throughout the U.S. have been instrumental in our continued growth, including the formation of landmark partnerships, as well as helping to ideate new channel offerings,” said Honig. “His solutions driven mentality, combined with his creativity and deep understanding of the market, have been a huge asset to the group overall – this is an exciting next step.”

“I look forward to continuing my journey at Fremantle,” added Durst. “It’s exciting to be part of a new sector of Fremantle’s business and to see how much it has grown in recent years. I can’t wait to continue exploring innovative ways to make our iconic IP available via the latest advances in the world of streaming.”

Most recently, Fremantle announced an expanded worldwide deal with Pluto TV which saw the distribution of 25 FAST channels across 13 countries, with each channel being specifically curated for individual markets.