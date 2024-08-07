Google TV Streamer replaces Chromecast

Google has unveiled its new Google TV Streamer device, replacing Chromecast, which it says “is designed to give you the best entertainment and smart home experience possible”.

Google TV Streamer offers access to 700,000+ movies and shows through streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more, in addition to live TV with 800+ free channels. To make it easier to find what to watch, Google TV Streamer uses Google AI and user preferences to curate content suggestions across all user subscriptions, organised conveniently in one place. Users can also build watchlists with recommendations for every member of your home.

Additionally, with Gemini technology on Google TV, users can get full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of content. And with ambient mode, users can turn an idle TV into a work of art. Users can use their voice to pull up memories from Google Photos, or create screensaver art with generative AI.

Google TV Streamer also doubles as a smart home hub for Google Home and Matter devices.