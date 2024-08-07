HMPG expands content deal with Samsung TV Plus

Hearst Media Production Group (HMPG), a producer and distributor of unscripted programming, has announced an expansion of its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s FAST and AVoD service.

Samsung TV Plus, which currently distributes the HMPG FAST channels Xplore, Rovr Pets and The Jack Hanna Channel, will license more than 500 hours of HMPG original programming in the US, including the weekly series Lucky Dog, Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild, Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward, and various shows hosted by wildlife expert Jack Hanna, among others.

“In this evolving media landscape, we’re expanding the distribution and access of HMPG’s premium content reaching millions of new viewers,” said Frank Biancuzzo, HMPG president.

“Our vast library of iconic family-friendly and timely series continues to build audiences across all platforms,” added Andrew Tew, HMPG senior vice president, global licensing & distribution. “Samsung TV Plus is an ideal partner to advance our viewership footprint.”

HMPG’s current programme portfolio comprises more than 30 original series and hundreds of hours of original content annually on broadcast networks and station groups and on streaming platforms. Overall, HMPG has a library of more than 4,000 hours of programming and its content can be found in 97 countries.