Roku launching Roku Sports Channel

Roku has unveiled Roku Sports Channel – a new FAST channel, launching in the US on August 12th – that brings all of Roku’s sports content into a dedicated experience for sports fans.

Roku Sports Channel will feature a range of popular sports programming that Roku owns and licenses. Featured content will include live Major League Baseball games with MLB Sunday Leadoff, talk show The Rich Eisen Show, GMFB: Overtime, live races from Formula E, and sports-themed Roku Originals produced with some of the most popular leagues in professional sports, including NFL Draft: The Pick Is In, WWE: Next Gen and Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. The channel will also include exclusive partner content, like classic boxing matches from Top Rank, combat sports from Swerve Sports, and poker entertainment from PokerGO.

“A curated always-on channel that leads our viewer through the wide variety of premium sports content available for free on The Roku Channel, Roku Sports Channel is an exciting addition to our expanding sports offering,” commented Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media. “We continue to see audiences enjoy the familiar, lean-back experience FAST offers, especially with sports. Sports is one of our most popular channel genres on The Roku Channel, which makes us so excited to make it even easier for audiences to jump into Roku’s standout programming.”

Roku will continue to refresh and expand Roku Sports Channel with new and upcoming exclusive programming, including NBA G-League games and the Roku Original WNBA documentary Renee Montgomery: A Radical Act.

Roku Sports Channel will be available on The Roku Channel in the US. Streamers can access it through The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide.