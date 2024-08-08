OneFootball, DFB launch DFB Play service

OneFootball, the digital football media platform, and the DFB, the commercial arm of the German Football Association and official rights-owner and organiser of most German football leagues and competitions, have announced an OTT distribution partnership. This new agreement designates OneFootball as a key distributor for DFB Play, the German National Football Association’s OTT platform, offering fans worldwide a range of football content.

Through this distribution agreement, OneFootball will augment the digital distribution of DFB Play, including live and on-demand content from various DFB competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s DFB-Pokal, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga, German 3. Liga, Google Pixel Women’s Supercup, and more. Fans can look forward watch live streams and highlights of matches from each matchday, all available through the OneFootball mobile, website and connected TV applications, with highlights amplified through OneFootball’s video player network.

“Partnering with DFB to distribute DFB Play marks another significant step forward in our mission to operate a football media platform that empowers content owners to directly reach, engage, and monetise their communities around the world,” said Maurits Schön, COO of OneFootball. Speaking on behalf of the partnership, Yannick Ramcke, General Manager OTT added, “We are excited to provide the DFB brand and content portfolio a platform to bring its competitions as close and accessible as ever to international audiences: from short- to long-from content, from free to paid products, and from small-screen to big-screen devices.”

Kicking off with the second round of German 3 Liga on August 9th-10th, the live matches will be available on a flexible and instant pay-per-view basis for €2.49 (or local currency equivalent) per match. Schedules, pricing, and packaging remain subject to change, and more purchase options might be added later during the season.

The distribution rights granted to OneFootball are non-exclusive and come with select geo-blocking restrictions to ensure the exclusive territorial coverage of local broadcasters.

“This agreement with OneFootball represents a strategic move to enhance further the global accessibility of our football content and the reach of DFB Play,” said Kay Dammholz, Senior Head of Media Rights of DFB. “With OneFootball’s expertise and extensive reach, we are confident that fans will enjoy seamless access to our competitions, enhancing their overall viewing experience.”

Men’s DFB-Pokal matches will be distributed in selected territories, including the Nordics, Spain, Italy, Malta, Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding Nigeria), Singapore, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Mongolia, Myanmar, and the Indian Subcontinent. Women’s DFB-Pokal matches will be available worldwide, with specific exclusions including DACH, Nordics, UK, Australia, USA, Canada, Brazil, Japan, Spain, Italy and Israel.