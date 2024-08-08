Report: VoD buffer ratio decreases by 54%

The first six months of 2024 saw a large global increase in quality of experience, with a 54 per cent decrease in buffer ratio for VoD services, compared to the same period last year, according to NPAW’s H1 2024 Streaming Industry Report.

This KPI illustrates a worldwide shift in the quality of streaming video services. It’s also an indication of the global commitment of OTTs, telcos and broadcasters to providing better streaming quality, suggests NPAW.

Linear TV buffer ratio also improved strongly in H1 2024, with a global decrease of 34 per cent vs H1 2023 and 24 per cent vs H2 2023. The Asia region alone experienced a 35 per cent decrease in buffer ratio.

“Telcos, broadcasters and OTTs are investing heavily, thus improving the overall quality of the streaming video landscape. With new players entering the market regularly, it’s becoming much more competitive. We are seeing the world rapidly shift away from traditional TV and towards streaming providers,” commented Ferran G Vilaró, NPAW CEO & Co-Founder.