Some builders of full fibre networks who have received government funding to create broadband connectivity in rural and hard to reach areas could be failing to make their cables easily available to other operators, despite open networking being a condition of receiving taxpayers’ money. Failing to promote and enable access to these networks is holding back plans to ‘level-up’ rural and remote communities across the UK, according to asset reuse specialists AssetHUB.

An estimated 100,000km of taxpayer-funded full fibre cables are being laid in the UK thanks to government subsidies made available through the government’s flagship £5 billion Project Gigabit. Over £1.4 billion has been granted to 12 companies who are building broadband networks in places including Cornwall, Cumbria, Northumberland, Yorkshire and East Anglia according to GOV.UK. While it is a condition of receiving the grant that companies raise awareness of where their new networks are and enable other operators to use them, many are failing to make the most of these important assets.

AssetHUB is urging all network builders that have received funding through BDUK, to make sure they know where their fibre is deployed and advise that this infrastructure is open for use by other companies. AssetHUB advises that this is not only to ensure compliance to BDUK, but to allow real competition for consumers and reduce overbuild in the industry, as well as generating much-needed revenues from the fibre cables.

“Close to 100,000km of fibre is being deployed across the UK thanks to the £1.4 billion in Project Gigabit funding from BDUK,” said James Saunby, from industry specialists GreySky Consulting. “It is critical that network builders understand the potential for these networks to be clearly open and able to be used. A network mapping and contracting service, which is already being driven by the ongoing consolidation between Altnets, that can securely share the location and scope of existing networks is required.”

BDUK provides public money for rural deployments that are mandated to provide wholesale access to passive, active, backhaul and dark fibre. The Project Gigabit broadband rollout programme aims for 1Gbps capable broadband networks for 85 per cent of UK premises by the end of 2025 and nationwide coverage by 2030.

“The UK Altnet industry is at a risk of more unnecessary overbuild as new entrants rush to deploy new infrastructure without considering the long-term sustainability of their business models,” added Rob Leenderts, CEO of AssetHUB. “AssetHUB’s BDUK Project Gigabit-compliant trading platform for purchasing and selling infrastructure and services helps network builders map their fibre networks for visibility. It also makes sure approved ISPs and other network builders are aware and able to gain access to the network, securely, offering those that have not received funding an alternative to building more fibre.”

“For those network builders who have funded their own network buildouts, there is the added opportunity to generate some more revenue by selling space, services and unused fibre to other companies,” concluded Leenderts.