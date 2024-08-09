Apple orders Wolfs sequel ahead of theatrical debut

Apple Original Films has tapped writer, director and producer Jon Watts to write a sequel to Wolfs, the upcoming action-comedy film led by Hollywood stars George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

The film is set to make its world premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival ahead of its limited theatrical release on September 20th. Wolfs will then strea, globally on Apple TV+ on September 27th.

“‘Wolfs is the kind of big event movie that makes Apple TV+ such an exceptional home for the best in entertainment,” said Matt Dentler, head of features, Apple Original Films. “With George and Brad’s remarkable and engaging chemistry under Jon Watts’ extraordinary direction, Wolfs blends all the great elements of comedy, action and drama into a hugely entertaining movie that will leave audiences ready for what’s next. Releasing the movie to theatres before making it widely available to Apple TV+ customers brings the best of both worlds to audiences, and we’re excited to see fans embrace the movie as we start working with Jon on the sequel.”

In Wolfs, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two ‘lone wolves’ are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected. The cast also includes Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Burić.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Wolfs is an Apple Original Film written and directed by Watts. The film is produced in partnership with Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. Watts and Dianne McGunigle produce. Clooney produces alongside Grant Heslov through Smokehouse Pictures. Pitt produces alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Michael Beugg executive produces.