Azercosmos to launch satellite services in Botswana

Azercosmos, Azerbaijan’s space agency, and the Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana have announced a new partnership. Under this long-term agreement, the Botswana government agency will utilise data services provided via the Azerspace-1 telecommunication satellite.

The deal marks the inaugural provision of satellite data services to Botswana via the African C band coverage on the Azerspace-1 satellite.

Azercosmos currently supplies satellite services to nearly half of the 13 countries in Southern Africa. The agency says this collaboration with Botswana will enhance the deployment of Azerspace satellite services in large-scale data projects across Southern Africa.