Disgraced newsreader Huw Edwards has been asked by the BBC to return the £200,000+ (€233,000) salary he earned after being arrested in November 2023 on child abuse image charges, as the corporation launches an independent review following the case.

New chair Samir Shah, said: “Mr Edwards pleaded guilty to an appalling crime. Had he been up front when asked by the BBC about his arrest, we would never have continued to pay him public money. He has clearly undermined trust in the BBC and brought us into disrepute.”

The BBC had to reveal recently that a small number of senior leaders, including Director General Tim Davie, were aware Edwards was arrested in November 2023 over three counts of making indecent images of children. He was later charged and pled guilty last week. The board said it has reviewed information provided by Davie team over the last week and “supports the decisions taken by the Director General and his team during this period.

The board noted that “the Executive has agreed to look at lessons from this period, including the BBC’s approach to the rules surrounding payments when employees are suspended.”

The Board went on to say that the events surrounding Edwards have “also put a spotlight on the question of power imbalances in the workplace.” “We remain concerned about the potential for inappropriate workplace behaviour, particularly in creative and editorial environments,” it added. “Whilst challenges related to power imbalances in the workplace are a challenge for multiple employers, the BBC must hold itself to the highest standards.”

The Board has commissioned an independent review that will “make recommendations on practical steps that could strengthen a workplace culture in line with BBC Values.”