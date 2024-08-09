Eighth season of Our Lives commissioned by BBC

Two sisters aiming to strike a deal to host a charity football match with big name stars from the Wales Euro 2016 squad, amateur darts players competing in a local pub league, and a GP who communicates with seals all feature in the new Our Lives season.

Following the success of past seasons, Our Lives has been re-commissioned for an eighth time. The series celebrates home-grown storytelling and UK life in all its diversity, reflecting the extraordinary lives of ordinary people across all four nations. England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all have three films each going out on BBC One, with episodes airing weekly.

BBC Director of Nations, Rhodri Talfan Davies, commented: “Our Lives showcases the extraordinary lives of people from across the UK – their passions, their dreams, and their resilience. Celebrating unique stories from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and England, Our Lives provides a remarkable and authentic snapshot of life across these islands.”

BBC TV commissioner, Diana Hare, added: “Our Lives is a rare jewel. A series of single documentaries that all celebrate and reflect the amazing stories of people and communities across the UK. “Over the years it has been a wonderful opportunity for smaller production companies and first time directors and this year is no exception. I am excited by the developing talent we are working with.”

The new season starts on August 16th at 7.30pm with Wales episode Two Sisters, One Goal. Eleven episodes from the season will also drop on BBC iPlayer on the same day.