Have I Got News For You readies CNN debut

Comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr will host Have I Got News For You, the US version of the long-running BBC comedy series. Produced by Hat Trick Productions for CNN Originals, the ten-episode limited series will premiere on September 14th on CNN. Have I Got News For You will regularly air Saturdays and will be available to stream on Max the following day.

“For far too long immigrants have been coming to America and taking black jobs, kudos to CNN and the immigrants at Hat Trick Productions for bringing a Black job to the States,” said Wood Jr. “It is an honour to be a part of such a hallowed British institution to help make sense of the American institutions of chaos, name calling, disinformation, reality television and the 8-hour news cycle.”

Produced by Hat Trick Productions since 1990, Have I Got News for You is an institution in Britain and now it’s invading America. This comedy panel series delivers comic observations, from the satirical to the surreal, through the lens of a news quiz show that tests the knowledge of rotating collection of guests including notable entertainers, political figures and comedians.

Wood Jr is a comedian, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer, and WGA nominated writer. He served for eight years as a correspondent on Comedy Central’s Emmy-winning The Daily Show (2015-2023). In 2023, Wood guest hosted The Daily Show and headlined the White House Correspondents’ Dinner to its highest ratings since 2017.

Executive Producers for the American version of Have I Got News For You are Jimmy Mulville, Richard Wilson and Jim Biederman.