Starlink reports 1.4m US subs

SpaceX has told the FCC that it now has “more than 1.4 million” Starlink customers in the US, its largest market. In

December 2023 it had claimed 1.3 million customers in the US.

“Clearly, growth has slowed in the US, even while accelerating in other countries,” commented specialist satellite consultant Tim Farrar of TMF Associates. “But the US remains by far the most important country for Starlink’s revenues, especially as the $120 monthly fee is higher than elsewhere.”

Lately, Starlink has started discounting its US installation fee – from $499 to $299 – as well as its monthly subscription rate in certain US markets where capacity is availability.

Globally, Starlink’s May 2024 position was that it had more than 3 million customers, about double the position of May 2023. Elon Musk congratulated his staff and SpaceX technicians on May 20th for topping 3 million Starlink customers in 99 countries. Since then the number of countries where Starlink is available, or likely to be available this year, has grown considerably.