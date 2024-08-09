XITE app launches on Vizio in US

XITE, the music video platform, has announced the launch of its CTV app on Vizio, one of the largest TV brands in the US.

Viewers can access XITE’s library of music videos and curated channels, and also build their own personalised playlists directly from their Vizio Smart TVs.

“Launching with Vizio represents a significant milestone for XITE as we continue to expand our reach and transform how people consume music videos,” said Cees Honig, co-CEO at XITE. “Together, we are empowering viewers with seamless access to our premium content, further enriching their entertainment options and bringing the best music video experience to consumer’s living rooms.”

“Through the XITE app, our viewers will be able to experience their favourite music artists in a whole new way,” added Seta Goldstein, Senior Director of Business Development & Partnerships. “With the freedom to personalise their playlists and channels, users can listen and watch according to their preferences, no downloads necessary.”