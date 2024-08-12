American Cinema Inspires partners with FAST Channels TV to launch ACI On The Go

American Cinema Inspires, the creative force behind ACI On The Go, has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide.

ACI On The Go is the newest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering a curated selection of the finest inspirational movies, romance, action, and drama, ensuring there is something for everyone. The ACI On The Go channel is already available on the first four TV streaming platforms including Vidway.TV, Nomad Slow TV, In The Black Network and TrueTVPlus.

For more details and where to watch, visit https://www.fastchannels.tv/where-to-watch and visit ACI On The Go’s official website: https://americancinemainspires.com/fast-channel

FAST Channels TV enables over 130 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetise their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating: “We are delighted to welcome American Cinema Inspires/ACI to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Chevonne O’Shaughnessy, President of American Cinema Inspires, added: “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life at a competitive cost. With the remarkable catalogue of heartwarming romances, and thrilling action films, ACI On The Go is set to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The partnership between American Cinema Inspires and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering meaningful and uplifting content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging experience with ACI On The Go.

Keep an eye out for ACI On the Go FAST Channels TV, the ultimate destination for all things that evoke feelings of happiness and unity, perfect for family viewing.