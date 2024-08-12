Former YouTube CEO Wojcicki passes away

Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO and one of Google’s earliest employees, has died aged 56.

Her husband, Dennis Troper, broke the news in a Facebook post, writing on August 10th: “It is with profound sadness that I share the news of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved wife of 26 years and mother to our five children left us today after 2 years of living with non-small cell lung cancer.”

Wojcicki was present at the Google’s beginnings when, in 1998, she rented out her Menlo Park garage, external to the search engine firm’s founders, Sergey Brin and Larry Page. She was later persuaded to leave her job at chip giant Intel to join Google, and was believed to be the company’s sixteenth employee.