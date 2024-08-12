Goldberger named GM of Editorial Content at BBC Studios

BBC Studios, the commercial arm of the BBC Group, has appointed Ben Goldberger as General Manager and Executive Director of Editorial Content.

In this newly created role, Goldberger will be responsible for leading the content strategy and growing audiences for the BBC website and app globally, outside of the UK. Goldberger will oversee the programming and editorial teams at BBC Studios and partner closely with BBC News leadership to bring the BBC’s journalism and reporting to wider audiences. He will be based in New York and takes up the role on September 9th.

Goldberger joins BBC Studios following a long career at TIME, where he most recently served as Executive Editor.

Tara Maitra, Chief Commercial Officer at BBC Studios, commented: “Ben’s career is marked by his ability to successfully combine traditional journalism with innovative digital strategies, making him uniquely qualified to drive the content strategy for BBC.com and BBC app. He is a proven leader with a strong track record and reputation for delivering positive business results while also maintaining editorial excellence. He is a key addition to our BBC Studios team as we grow the reach and impact of the BBC brand and its journalism around the world.”

Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs, said: “I’m delighted Ben is joining BBC Studios. He is a rare, brilliant talent, combining editorial excellence with commercial experience. He has a track record of digital innovation and will be a huge asset to the business. I look forward to partnering with him to grow our international news offer – particularly in the US market. This is a hugely consequential time in the US with the countdown to November’s election, and the BBC is the most trusted brand that rises above America’s polarised politics to deliver facts, not opinion.”

Goldberger added: “The BBC has long been the most essential news source for audiences throughout the world. I am incredibly excited to work with its dedicated journalists around the globe to bring the BBC’s rigorous reporting and compelling storytelling to an even wider audience. At a time of growing division and distrust, the BBC is uniquely positioned to become the place for smart, curious, globally-minded audiences.”