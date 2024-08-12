Luckia signs La Liga partnership

Luckia, the Spain-based gambling and entertainment company, has reached an international agreement with La Liga to become its new official partner in Spain and Mexico for the next three seasons.

Luckia joins the list of official La Liga sponsors that includes EA Sports, Puma, Microsoft, Mahou and El Corte Inglés, among others.

The agreement also includes the rights to La Liga and La Liga 2 for both countries where different initiatives will be carried out aimed at publicising and promoting the competitions. These include live events with La Liga ambassadors, personalised merchandise, tickets and more via online and physical distribution channels.

Jorge de la Vega, La Liga’s Executive Director, commented: “We’re convinced that this collaboration will bring us even closer to our fans in Spain and Mexico, and hand in hand, we will continue to create a safe and responsible entertainment environment.”

Luckia President, Jose Gonzalez, added: “This agreement reinforces Luckia’s commitment to sport and the promotion of values such as teamwork, determination and excellence in football”.

As an official partner, Luckia will feature more digital assets linked to La Liga, which its says will help to give the agreement more visibility, thus helping to reach new audiences.